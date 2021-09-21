Sonam Kapoor looks ethereal in this intricately embroidered ensemble; see pics

Sonam Kapoor’s collaboration with designer Anamika Khanna has always been a fashion extravaganza. Whether at Cannes or on red carpets, the duo coming together spells magic. It was no different this time when the actor opted for a fully embroidered ensemble from the ace designer.

The outfit, an astonishing instance of craftsmanship, was a fine coming together of different sensibilities. The colour contrast and the dreamy details at the hem worked really well.

Styled by Nikhil Mansata, the Veere Di Wedding actor looked ethereal as she completed the look with subtle makeup and her hair neatly tied in a top knot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

They had most recently collaborated for a magazine cover.

Sharing the picture Sonam wrote, “I have a special bond with Anamika; ever since we worked together on Delhi-6 we’ve been super close. I will forever cherish the monochrome ensemble she created for my wedding reception. I love how she fuses the old with the new, and contemporises craft. She’s a true artist with the rare ability to transport you into romance and whimsy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

In the past, too, she has looked stunning in Khanna’s creations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NIKHIL MANSATA (@nikhilmansata)

What do you think about her most recent pictures?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!