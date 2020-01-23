Sonam Kapoor recreates medieval charm with her latest outfits

The Neerja actor attended the Paris Fashion Week – Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020. (Designed by Gargi Singh) The Neerja actor attended the Paris Fashion Week – Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has a knack for picking the best creations from the runway, which can be pretty tricky considering most catwalk looks are theme-based or ostentatious. But Sonam is a bonafide fashionista and knows how to keep her fashion game on point. So recently, as the Neerja actor attended the ongoing Paris Fashion Week – Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020, it was only expected that she would impress with her looks. And well, she did.

The actor recreated medieval charm as she stepped out in a crisp white maxi dress with a buttoned up collar from Valentino’s Spring 2020 collection. We like how a rope was styled as a belt to give the flowy outfit some structure. But it was her accessories — layered golden neckpieces and stunning golden danglers from Amrapali Jewels — that had all our attentions. For makeup, she opted for brown smokey eyes, nude lips, and strong brows to give the face a defined structure. Hair neatly tied in a bun added the finishinng touches.

Check her entire look here.

Prior to this, she was spotted attending the Elie Saab Couture show in a creation by the designer himself. The soft brown pleated gown had a flowy structure and a similar sleeve detailing. The monotone gown was accessorised with jewellery by Pipa Bella in collaboration with Rhea Kapoor, which added the much-needed blingy element.

Giving a twist to her hair and makeup, the actor opted for a messy braided hairstyle. Needless to say, we fell in love with every single bit of her look.

Check her entire look here.

Which is your favourite look?

