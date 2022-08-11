Sonam Kapoor aces maternity fashion in an off-shoulder ensemble

August 11, 2022 11:25:57 am
Sonam Kapoor is, undoubtedly, the fashion queen of Bollywood. Not only is her style always on point, but she also does not shy away from experimenting with her looks. As such, when the Veere Di Wedding actor announced her pregnancy earlier this year, we could not wait to find out what style tricks she had up her sleeve.
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
So, when the latest episode teaser of the celebrity chat show Koffee with Karan dropped, we were left speechless — as Sonam made a grand appearance with cousin Arjun Kapoor.
Needless to say, the mom-to-be aced maternity fashion in a black off-shoulder velvet bodycon gown that featured a plunging neckline and dramatic puffed sleeves. Allowing the dress to do all the talking, she accessorised the look with statement earrings and styled her hair in soft curls.
Minimal makeup, matte lip shade, and a hint of highlighter and blush added the perfect finishing touch to her look. However, it was her pregnancy glow that elevated the look many notches higher.
Arjun Kapoor, on the other hand, was seen in formals — a russet-coloured pantsuit styled with a printed blue shirt.
View this post on Instagram
Recently, in an exclusive interaction with Indianexpress.com, Sonam said that “since maternity to me is all about relaxing, staying healthy, and doing things that make me happy, I have been experimenting with my looks by ensuring I find the right balance between style and comfort in the clothes I chose.”
Previously, the actor had impressed us with her comfortable yet high-fashion maternity looks. Here are some of them!
At her baby shower, Sonam looked drop-dead gorgeous in a pleated pink gown with cape sleeves. We liked how she kept it simple by ditching accessories.
View this post on Instagram
She had shared a set of images looking ethereal in an off-white satin ensemble with delicate sequins and pearl detailing. “On the cusp of motherhood and at the brink of my birthday, I’m choosing to dress how I feel – pregnant & powerful, bold & beautiful,” she captioned her photos.
View this post on Instagram
She looked equally stylish in an embroidered black net kaftan as she showed off her baby bump. She teamed the look with kohled eyes and a center-parted bun.
View this post on Instagram
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Aamir Khan responds to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'If people don't want to see my film, I would...'
Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'
Five states that refused to join India after IndependencePremium
To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves UP ace to 3 key statesPremium
Will Nitish be PM face in 2024? Why that’s easier said than donePremium
Why Arjun Kapoor took ‘baby steps’ in going public with Malaika
Latest News
‘Reading Sri Aurobindo’: Book acquaints readers with complete works of 20th century philosopher-sage
Suniel Shetty condemns ‘boycott Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan’ trends: ‘Let’s not destroy an industry’
RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where all
Explained: Court orders CBI to probe Walayar sisters rape case further; here’s what happened
Disney Plus to hike prices, could get ad-supported plan like Netflix
Hyderabad man secures admission in US university with fake certificates, arrested after visa rejection
Stop lowering dignity of PM post by talking about ‘black magic’, Rahul hits back at Modi
KBC 14: Can you answer this Rs 50 lakh question that Shruthy Daga nailed without a lifeline?
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Galaxy Z Fold 3: What’s changed?
Pune: SPPU offers free online credit courses, admissions open till August 31
Seattle exhibit focuses on the philosophy of Bruce Lee
China delays bid by US and India to sanction Pakistan militant at UN