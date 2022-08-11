Sonam Kapoor aces maternity fashion in an off-shoulder ensemble

Sonam Kapoor is, undoubtedly, the fashion queen of Bollywood. Not only is her style always on point, but she also does not shy away from experimenting with her looks. As such, when the Veere Di Wedding actor announced her pregnancy earlier this year, we could not wait to find out what style tricks she had up her sleeve.

So, when the latest episode teaser of the celebrity chat show Koffee with Karan dropped, we were left speechless — as Sonam made a grand appearance with cousin Arjun Kapoor.

Needless to say, the mom-to-be aced maternity fashion in a black off-shoulder velvet bodycon gown that featured a plunging neckline and dramatic puffed sleeves. Allowing the dress to do all the talking, she accessorised the look with statement earrings and styled her hair in soft curls.

Minimal makeup, matte lip shade, and a hint of highlighter and blush added the perfect finishing touch to her look. However, it was her pregnancy glow that elevated the look many notches higher.

Arjun Kapoor, on the other hand, was seen in formals — a russet-coloured pantsuit styled with a printed blue shirt.

Recently, in an exclusive interaction with Indianexpress.com, Sonam said that “since maternity to me is all about relaxing, staying healthy, and doing things that make me happy, I have been experimenting with my looks by ensuring I find the right balance between style and comfort in the clothes I chose.”

Previously, the actor had impressed us with her comfortable yet high-fashion maternity looks. Here are some of them!



At her baby shower, Sonam looked drop-dead gorgeous in a pleated pink gown with cape sleeves. We liked how she kept it simple by ditching accessories.

She had shared a set of images looking ethereal in an off-white satin ensemble with delicate sequins and pearl detailing. “On the cusp of motherhood and at the brink of my birthday, I’m choosing to dress how I feel – pregnant & powerful, bold & beautiful,” she captioned her photos.

She looked equally stylish in an embroidered black net kaftan as she showed off her baby bump. She teamed the look with kohled eyes and a center-parted bun.

