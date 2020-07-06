Sonam Kapoor keeps it stylish as she steps out in a mask

The ongoing pandemic had made masks an indispensable part of our wardrobe. And in a span of only a few months, a variety of masks have flooded the market. Recently, Sonam Kapoor shared an Instagram story where the actor can be seen all decked up but not without her mask.
The Neerja actor wore a sparsely studded black mask from the label, Maskerade, and wrote, “Always be stylish”.
Several designers like Masaba Gupta, Anita Dongre among others had stated they would pitch in crafting masks to keep up with the growing demand. With the intervention of designers and private labels, masks are no longer medical aid, with their utility taking precedence over their design. As the actor showed, and there will be many instances of the same, masks are on their way to becoming an accessory.
For instance, during Miheeka Bajaj and Rana Daggubati pre-wedding festivities, the bride-to-be was seen looking lovely in lehenga from Jayanti Reddy, teamed with a matching mask.
What do you have to say about Sonam’s ‘masked’ look?
