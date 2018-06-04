Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor: When the beauties tried to channel glamour in shimmery outfits at Natasha Poonawalla’s bash but couldn’t really deliver

When Sonam Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Malaika Arora tried to add oomph with shimmery outfits. (Source: Varinder Chawla) When Sonam Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Malaika Arora tried to add oomph with shimmery outfits. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Mumbai socialite and philanthropist, Natasha Poonawalla recently hosted a big party for her dear friend and newlyweds Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and her husband Anand Ahuja. The starry night hosted at her residence in Mumbai was attended by big names from Bollywood. From Karan Johar to her father Anil Kapoor, people close to the newlyweds attended the private bash putting their best foot forward and it seems shimmery outfits were the top pick for the night.

For Sonam, it was time for double celebrations as her latest film Veere Di Wedding became the third highest opener of 2018. Stepping out in an inky blue elaborate gown from Sophie Et Voila’s haute couture, the actor stood out at the party thrown in her honour. The outfit with dramatic, glittery sleeves and chiffon skirt was styled by sister Rhea Kapoor, who also attended the event in a blue ensemble, and that’s precisely we were taken aback. Usually, Rhea is known for her superb styling skills, but this one was a damper, especially with the ill-fit of the gown. Shimmer and dramatic silhouettes doesn’t make for a good outfit always and this is proof.

Sonam Kapoor arrived at the party with husband Anand Ahuja. Sonam Kapoor arrived at the party with husband Anand Ahuja.

The elaborate gown was paired with a sparkling choker and small studs. Rounding off her look was her signature red lips, smokey eyes and hair neatly tied back in a bun. On the other hand, her husband looked dapper in a pinstriped black suit.

Karisma Kapoor made a safe choice by opting for a black sequined dress. Karisma Kapoor made a safe choice by opting for a black sequined dress.

While her Veere Di Wedding co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan gave a miss to the party, her elder sister Karisma Kapoor attended and flaunted her svelte figure in a shimmery ensemble from Lanvin. The black sequined dress that had contrasting green sequins on the sleeves added the much needed vibrancy to the monochrome dress.

We love how she balanced her sparkly attire with simple nude make-up and a sleek chignon. Black ankle-strap sandals and a clutch were chosen to complement her look. All in all, it was a safe choice and we have seen her do better.

The snake-skin textured blazer paired with matching cigarette pants whorn by Malaika Arora was stunning. The snake-skin textured blazer paired with matching cigarette pants whorn by Malaika Arora was stunning.

Malaika Arora too graced the occasion in a shiny ensemble and opted for silver tones to stand out in the crowd. The snake-skin textured blazer paired with matching cigarette pants from designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock was definitely a conversation starter. Flaunting her svelte figure, with a bare midriff, she teamed up her chic formal suit with a sultry black bralet. Also, garnering attention were her black Louis Vuitton sandals with big pearl ornamentation on the heels.

We feel, this time it was Malaika who stole the show with her sultry look. Do you agree? Tell us in comments’ below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd