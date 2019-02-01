Toggle Menu
Malaika Arora rocks a floral maxi dress; Sonam Kapoor not so much

Maxi dresses have been in style for a while now. Bollywood fashionistas can be seen in them from time to time and recently, we spotted Sonam Kapoor and Malaika Arora embracing the style.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has been making headlines with her uber cool outfits for a while now, but when she stepped out in a floral maxi from Péro for the screening of her film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, we were disappointed.

Featuring intricate floral embroidery, the dress was an ill-fit and we think she could have done better. Unfortunately, nothing about this look works.

Sonam Kapoor at her movie screening in Mumbai. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
The actor looked lovely in a blue maxi dress. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora was seen in an easy-breezy floral maxi dress when she stepped out to attend a birthday bash at a restaurant in Mumbai looking lovely as ever. Pairing her beautiful ruffle dress with a floral print jacket, she upped her fashion game. She rounded out her look with orange pumps and a sling bag.

Malaika Arora looked stunning in this pastel blue maxi dres. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

