Malaika Arora rocks a floral maxi dress; Sonam Kapoor not so much

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has been making headlines with her uber cool outfits for a while now, but when she stepped out in a floral maxi from Péro for the screening of her film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, we were disappointed.

Featuring intricate floral embroidery, the dress was an ill-fit and we think she could have done better. Unfortunately, nothing about this look works.

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora was seen in an easy-breezy floral maxi dress when she stepped out to attend a birthday bash at a restaurant in Mumbai looking lovely as ever. Pairing her beautiful ruffle dress with a floral print jacket, she upped her fashion game. She rounded out her look with orange pumps and a sling bag.

