Sonam Kapoor looks gorgeous in this Stephane Rolland gown

When it comes to fashion, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja hardly gets it wrong. And she proved it yet again when she looked gorgeous in a dress by designer Stephane Rolland. The floor-length gown, with its voluminous sleeves, looked stunning and the actor pulled it off with elan.

The look was rounded out with a neat hairdo, red lipstick and a pair of earrings. Take a look at the pictures.

The actor also featured on the March issue of Elle magazine and looked stylish. She was photographed wearing a Fendi coat on the magazine’s cover. The look was rounded out with lipstick and hair tied in a neat bun.

Maintaining a similar hairdo, in another photo, the Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actor was spotted wearing an off-the-shoulder tangerine dress. The ruffle details added a fun element to the look, and we love the cobalt blue shoes it was paired with.

She was also spotted wearing a full-sleeved dress in a similar colour for the magazine. The cuts were sharp and the actor looked lovely.

In another instance, she nailed the pantsuit look. Styled by Rahul Vijay, we really liked the metallic stilettos and the sleek hairstyle.

In another picture, she was seen flirting with blue again. Keeping the hairstyle neat, the look was rounded out with a pink coloured lipstick.

What do you think of her look?