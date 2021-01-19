Sonam Kapoor looks ethereal in this Stephane Rolland gown; see pics

Sonam Kapoor is B-town’s fashion queen and she has proved it yet again. The 35-year-old fashionista is all about oozing panache — her latest look is proof.
The Neerja actor recently posted a picture of her on Instagram. The actor looked gorgeous in a mustard long draped gown by Stephane Rolland. The attire featured dramatic sleeves and a plunging neckline, with a heavily embroidered piece around the collar, resembling an embellished choker.
View this post on Instagram
The gown was held around the waist with a thin black belt. Sonam, who posed as part of promotions for AK vs AK, looked exquisite with her hair worn in a low bun with loose curls, and a pair of studs from Zoya Jewels. She sported smokey eyes and dark lip colour; her makeup was done by Mallika Bhat.
View this post on Instagram
The actor was styled by Mohit Rai.
We cannot take our eyes off Sonam; what do you think of her look?
For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.