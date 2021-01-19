scorecardresearch
Tuesday, January 19, 2021
Sonam Kapoor looks ethereal in this Stephane Rolland gown; see pics

The actor looked gorgeous in mustard long draped gown by Stephane Rolland

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | January 19, 2021 4:40:46 pm
sonam kapoorWhat do you think of Sonam Kapoor's look? (Source: sonamkapoor/Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor is B-town’s fashion queen and she has proved it yet again. The 35-year-old fashionista is all about oozing panache — her latest look is proof.

The Neerja actor recently posted a picture of her on Instagram. The actor looked gorgeous in a mustard long draped gown by Stephane Rolland. The attire featured dramatic sleeves and a plunging neckline, with a heavily embroidered piece around the collar, resembling an embellished choker.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

The gown was held around the waist with a thin black belt. Sonam, who posed as part of promotions for AK vs AK, looked exquisite with her hair worn in a low bun with loose curls, and a pair of studs from Zoya Jewels. She sported smokey eyes and dark lip colour; her makeup was done by Mallika Bhat.

Also Read |Sonam Kapoor reveals her favourite dessert, destination and more

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mohit Rai (@mohitrai)

The actor was styled by Mohit Rai.

We cannot take our eyes off Sonam; what do you think of her look?

