Sonam Kapoor looks regal in latest look, gives the blazer a fashionable twist

June 4, 2021 1:20:41 pm
Sonam Kapoor always pushes the fashion envelope, one look at a time. The actor recently shared a picture of herself in a black ensemble from Loewe. It comprised of a peplum blazer with a collar and golden buttons. This was teamed with a long black skirt.
The look was pulled together with hair tied in a neat bun and smokey eyes. Needless to say, the actor stunned and proved yet again there is no one like her.
Check out the pictures here:
View this post on Instagram
This is reminiscent of the time she had stepped out in a black blazer, which much like this one, which she teamed with a matching skirt and a black scarf tied around the neck. Hair parted neatly at the centre, statement earrings, oversized shades, and boots added the finishing touches.
Recently, she looked pretty as a picture in a white dress from Varana. The outfit, perfect for summer, screamed comfort.
View this post on Instagram
What do you think of her latest look?
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-