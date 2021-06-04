Sonam Kapoor looks regal in latest look, gives the blazer a fashionable twist

What do you think of her look? (Source: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor always pushes the fashion envelope, one look at a time. The actor recently shared a picture of herself in a black ensemble from Loewe. It comprised of a peplum blazer with a collar and golden buttons. This was teamed with a long black skirt.

The look was pulled together with hair tied in a neat bun and smokey eyes. Needless to say, the actor stunned and proved yet again there is no one like her.

Check out the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

This is reminiscent of the time she had stepped out in a black blazer, which much like this one, which she teamed with a matching skirt and a black scarf tied around the neck. Hair parted neatly at the centre, statement earrings, oversized shades, and boots added the finishing touches.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja looked pretty in this ensemble. (Source: APH Images) Sonam Kapoor Ahuja looked pretty in this ensemble. (Source: APH Images)

Recently, she looked pretty as a picture in a white dress from Varana. The outfit, perfect for summer, screamed comfort.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

What do you think of her latest look?