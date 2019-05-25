Sonam Kapoor looks ready to paint the town red in this Emilia Wickstead outfit

Sonam Kapoor, without a doubt, impressed everyone on the Cannes Film Festival 2019 red carpet. Right from her sleek hairdos to voluminous gowns, the bonafide fashion icon made everyone turn their heads with her chic and classy looks. After returning from Cannes, the Veere Di Wedding actor seems to have resumed work in London.

Advertising

The actor shared some pictures on her Instagram account in which she was spotted looking lovely in a red ensemble. Kapoor opted for a Emilia Wickstead red skirt and a matching red blazer that she teamed with a crisp white shirt with long sleeves. She completed the look with black knee-high Stuart Weitzman boots. With a chic Gucci bag in tow, the actor rounded out her look with soft curls, shimmery eyes and mascara.

Check out her outfit here.

Earlier this month, the Neerja actor was seen in an elaborate outfit from designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

The actor stepped out to attend the screening of her cousin Arjun Kapoor’s latest movie India’s Most Wanted in Mumbai in a heavily printed outfit from the designer. The three-piece paisley print ensemble comprised of a tunic top, leggings and an overcoat. Needless to say, the actor, who accessorised her print-on-print look with a heavy neck piece and a pair of lovely danglers, looked lovely.

Check the pictures here.

For hair and makeup, she opted to keep her hair straight and went for kohl eyes.