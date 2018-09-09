Sonam Kapoor looks ethereal in this embellished lehenga

Sonam Kapoor turned showstopper and turned heads. (Source: APH Images) Sonam Kapoor turned showstopper and turned heads. (Source: APH Images)

When it comes to fashion, there is very little that Sonam Kapoor does wrong. She rocks both contemporary as well as ethnic outfits with similar elan. The Veere Di Wedding actor proved this yet again as she turned showstopper for an event. Kapoor recently walked the ramp for a jewellery brand and turned heads and how. Donning an embellished plum colour lehenga by Jayanti Reddy, the actor looked ethereal. What struck us about the ensemble was that even though it was heavily embroidered with golden threadwork, it did not look jarring.

ALSO READ | Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja look lovestruck in new set of photos

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, it was the lavish jewellery that had everyone’s attention though. The statement neckpiece, maang tika, earrings and rings from Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas stood out and completed the look. Hair neatly tied and a light shade of pink at the mouth rounded out the look.

Sonam Kapoor looked gorgeous as she walked the ramp. (Photo credit: APH Images) Sonam Kapoor looked gorgeous as she walked the ramp. (Photo credit: APH Images)

Sonam Kapoor turned showstopper for a jewellery brand. (Photo credit: APH Images) Sonam Kapoor turned showstopper for a jewellery brand. (Photo credit: APH Images)

Kapoor’s husband, Anand K Ahuja was also spotted sitting in the audience. The two, who almost always give us couple goals, did not disappoint this time either. While Ahuja was visibly excited and was seen rooting for her, Kapoor was all smiles later and the two posed happily for the shutterbugs.

Sonam Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja at an event in Delhi. (Photo credit: APH Images)

Kapoor almost always experiments with her outfits and it is always exciting to see what the actor will wear next.

What do you think of her look? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd