Follow Us:
Sunday, September 09, 2018
Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category Sponsored

Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category

Sonam Kapoor looks ethereal in this embellished lehenga

Sonam Kapoor recently walked the ramp for a jewellery brand and turned heads and how. Donning an embellished plum colour lehenga by Jayanti Reddy, the actor looked ethereal. What struck us about the ensemble was that even though it was heavily embroidered with golden threadwork, it did not look jarring.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 9, 2018 12:05:27 pm
sonam kapoor, sonam kapoor walks ramp, sonam kapoor showstopper, sonam kapoor anand ahuja, indian express, indian express news Sonam Kapoor turned showstopper and turned heads. (Source: APH Images)
Related News

When it comes to fashion, there is very little that Sonam Kapoor does wrong. She rocks both contemporary as well as ethnic outfits with similar elan. The Veere Di Wedding actor proved this yet again as she turned showstopper for an event. Kapoor recently walked the ramp for a jewellery brand and turned heads and how. Donning an embellished plum colour lehenga by Jayanti Reddy, the actor looked ethereal. What struck us about the ensemble was that even though it was heavily embroidered with golden threadwork, it did not look jarring.

ALSO READ | Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja look lovestruck in new set of photos 

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, it was the lavish jewellery that had everyone’s attention though. The statement neckpiece, maang tika, earrings and rings from Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas stood out and completed the look. Hair neatly tied and a light shade of pink at the mouth rounded out the look.

sonam kapoor photos Sonam Kapoor looked gorgeous as she walked the ramp. (Photo credit: APH Images) sonam kapoor ramp walk Sonam Kapoor turned showstopper for a jewellery brand. (Photo credit: APH Images)

Kapoor’s husband, Anand K Ahuja was also spotted sitting in the audience. The two, who almost always give us couple goals, did not disappoint this time either. While Ahuja was visibly excited and was seen rooting for her, Kapoor was all smiles later and the two posed happily for the shutterbugs.

sonam kapoor anand ahuja Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja at an event in Delhi. (Photo credit: APH Images)

Kapoor almost always experiments with her outfits and it is always exciting to see what the actor will wear next.

What do you think of her look? Let us know in the comments below.

Must Watch

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Sec 377 profiles: Diversity is in nature. Why can’t we accept it in humans?
Watch Now
Sec 377 profiles: Diversity is in nature. Why can’t we accept it in humans?
Buzzing Now
Advertisement