Sonam Kapoor’s latest look in this navy blue suit is a complete letdown

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's navy blue suit by Pero by Aneeth Pero, which had floral panel detail looks adorable.

The whole Kapoor clan came out in style to support Janhvi Kapoor at the Dhadak screening which was held in Mumbai. Sonam Kapoor, who was present at the venue opted for a navy blue suit by Pero by Aneeth Pero, which had floral panel detail. While the casual ethnics gave easy breezy vibes, we can’t get our head around her choice of footwear. The contrasting pair of checkered jutis looked completely out of sync. However, we absolutely love her choice of silver earrings, and her statement ring from Lara Morakhia.

Veere Di Wedding actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja attends Dhadak screening. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Veere Di Wedding actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja attends Dhadak screening. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja opted for a navy blue suit by Pero by Aneeth Pero. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sonam Kapoor Ahuja opted for a navy blue suit by Pero by Aneeth Pero. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja styled her look with silver earrings, and a ring from Lara Morakhia. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sonam Kapoor Ahuja styled her look with silver earrings, and a ring from Lara Morakhia. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kapoor is known for making unconventional fashion choices – just like her recent look in Tokyo where she was seen wearing an oversized shirt-pyjama combo. The outfit was accessorised with metallic jewellery and a pair of black sneakers that made the outfit look gaudy.

Prior to this, we had seen the actor go overboard at the HT Most Stylish Awards this year. Stepping out in a canary yellow Hyun Mi Nielsen dress, she had failed to impress. Though we had liked the off-shoulder knee-length number she had worn, the one-shouldered statement sleeves trailing behind the actor looked weird.

