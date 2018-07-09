Sonam Kapoor attempts an unusual curation in Tokyo, and it’s a huge disappointment

Sonam Kapoor attempts a fusion look, but it fails to work. (Representational Image; Source: File Photo) Sonam Kapoor attempts a fusion look, but it fails to work. (Representational Image; Source: File Photo)

When it comes to her passion for fashion, Sonam Kapoor hardly leaves any stone unturned. Though her quirky outfits don’t always fare well, the Veere Di Wedding actor doesn’t think that’s any reason to stop dabbling into unusual styles.

Kapoor, who is currently in Tokyo with her husband, Anand Ahuja, was spotted wearing an oversized shirt-pyjama combo. While it is an unusual choice in itself, the 33-year-old accessorised it with metallic jewellery that made the outfit look gaudy. To top it off, she rounded it off with a pair of black sneakers, which looked out of sync with her attire.

With minimal make-up, she styled her hair into a middle-parted ponytail. Not that it did any damage control.

Earlier, we had seen the actor go overboard with fashion at the HT Most Stylish Awards this year. Stepping out in a canary yellow Hyun Mi Nielsen dress, she had failed to impress. Though we had liked the off-shoulder knee-length number she had worn, the one-shouldered statement sleeves trailing behind the actor looked weird. Stylist Rhea Kapoor had accessorised the bling colour with a diamond choker and rounded out her look with a sleek ponytail.

What do you think about the actor’s look this time? Let us know in the comments section below.

