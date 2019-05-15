Sonam Kapoor is a bona fide style icon; here’s a look at her recent appearances

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is the queen of unconventional outfits. Take the example of her recent appearance in a Sabyasachi Mukherjee kurta from the Kashgar Bazaar collection that echoes the sentiments of global nomads, gypsies and the Silk Route, featuring exquisite embroidery.

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the plunging neckline kurta with hints of Kashmiri embroidery on it was styled with an antique dull gold choker and jhumkas from her mother, Sunita Kapoor’s jewellery line. Her make-up – forest green eyes and nude lips were courtesy Arti Nayar. Hairstylist Alpa Khimani went for a flat ponytail with a centre parting.

At another fashion event for Vogue in collaboration with Michael Kors, Kapoor wore a black shimmery co-ord set from Michael Kors. The black oversized blazer was layered with a multi-hue sequin crop top. She rounded off her look with Amrapali earrings and side-parted wavy curls.

Giving travel goals, Kapoor was spotted at Mumbai airport in a red blazer set from the Row and black shoes. She styled her look with a black bag and black sunglasses.

Earlier, the Neerja actor was seen in a beautiful colour-block gown by Greek designer Celia Kritharioti from her Spring 2019 collection. The floor-length pink and neon coloured noodle strap tafetta outfit looked easy-breezy, teamed with a beautiful pair of heart-shaped blue sapphire earrings from Zoya Jewels.

We even like her dramatic eye make-up by Arti Nayar and Hiral Bhatia. Talk about colouring someone pretty!