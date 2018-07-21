Sonam Kapoor wins brownie points for her purple eye make-up on this magazine cover

Sonam Kapoor gives wedding outfit goals on the cover of a popular magazine. (Source: File Photo) Sonam Kapoor gives wedding outfit goals on the cover of a popular magazine. (Source: File Photo)

Being a true blue fashionista, Sonam Kapoor rarely ever fails to impress style connoisseurs with her exquisite and experimental sartorial choices. Continuing her fashionable streak, the Veere Di Wedding actor was recently spotted on the cover of Khush magazine’s fifth-anniversary issue.

For the cover photo, Kapoor can be seen wearing a Shehla Khan lehenga featuring silver hand-painted work on it that was styled with an off-shoulder, matching lace embroidered blouse. Accessorising her outfit with a statement necklace from Sandook Gems, Kapoor made for a pretty picture. For the make-up, artist Ganga went for nude tones with purple smokey eyes and a light lip shade.

The inside pictures of the bridal magazine were no less stunning. Spotted wearing a Shehla Khan ensemble once again, Kapoor looked lovely as ever. This time, she was dressed in a pink semi-sheer lehenga sari with intricate floral embellished work allover it. A pair of gold jhumkas were the only accessories she teamed her look with.

Wearing another blush pink lehenga by the same designer, Kapoor rounded off her look with a statement necklace. But more than her attire, it was her purple eye make-up that came off as vivid and gave an interesting touch to her overall look.

For another look, the Neerja star matched her eye-shade with her lehenga. The lilac lehenga with gold work teamed with a bralette-style blouse by Khan seemed like a beautiful mix of a contemporary and traditional style. A pair of gold Rubina Kapoor earrings were combined with her outfit.

