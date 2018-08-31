Sonam Kapoor steals the show in this bright blue dress and gorgeous curls

Take a look at Sonam Kapoor’s latest style file. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express ) Take a look at Sonam Kapoor’s latest style file. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express )

As predicted, bright monotone dresses have been a rage this year, especially with Bollywood actors like Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt embracing it with arms wide open. The latest celebrity to join them is Sonam Kapoor, who was seen in a bright monotone number by Georgian designer Keti Chkhikvadze at the Jio MAMI Festival.

ALSO READ| Priyanka Chopra’s colourful wardrobe is giving us some serious summer fashion goals

Featuring balloon sleeves with a ruffle detail over the left shoulder, the midi dress looked lovely on the Neerja actor. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, she accessorised her outfit with a pair of black pumps from Dolce and Gabbana, statement earrings and a ring from Valliyan. We like how make-up artist Arti Nayar rounded off her look with a pop of red on the lips as it helped balance the vibrant hue of the dress. Meanwhile, hairstylist Hiral Bhatia styled her hair in soft curls.

Prior to this, Kapoor was spotted giving lady boss vibes in an oversized tawny brown powersuit from Y/Project that was styled with a blue shirt. Strappy heels, a black statement clutch and large hoop earrings rounded off her look.

ALSO READ| We like Sonam Kapoor’s plum pantsuit, but the styling is a letdown

But every actor have their moments of fashion faux pas too and the same happened with Kapoor a few days ago. She was spotted at Mumbai airport in a plum colour pantsuit from The Third-Floor Clothing which was last seen on the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2018. While we like the suit the Neerja actor wore, we don’t like the way she styled it. The silver earrings and bright burnt orange lip shade did nothing to add to the charming outfit. She could have definitely done better.

What do you think of the actor’s latest fashion statement? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd