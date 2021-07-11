Sonam Kapoor keeps it vintage and classy in her recent look; check it out

There is not a more classic combination than black and white. And fashionista Sonam Kapoor knows it. She is often spotted donning monochrome colour dresses and impresses always. Recently, she shared a picture where she was seen in a classic crisp white shirt which she paired with a black skirt. The look was as classy and vintage as it could get.

The look was completed with a classic handbag and hair parted at the centre. “Black and white always looks modern, whatever that word means. — Karl Lagerfield,” she wrote as the caption.

Check it out here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Her fondness for the colour white is evident in her looks. Even if you trawl her Instagram feed, there will be several instances of the actor nailing the colour white and black. Here are some other instances.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

What do you think of her looks?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle