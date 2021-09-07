Sonam Kapoor’s ethnic avatar is elegant and stylish; check it out

September 7, 2021 11:30:27 am
Sonam Kapoor is the undisputed fashion diva of Bollywood. Her eclectic and elegant fashion choices never fail to grab headlines. This time, too, the actor made heads turn as she was spotted in an ethnic avatar in the city.
Sonam was spotted at Versova Jetty in a unique traditional outfit that has all our attention. She wore a double-shaded green and blue heavily embellished asymmetrical bandhani kaftan that featured tassel details. She paired the kurta with plain baggy beige trousers, balancing the look.
Keeping it traditional, she teamed the ensemble with stunning matching jhumkis, golden bangles and rings. Further, she chose a beautiful pair of shimmery juttis from Fizzy Goblet.
Sonam styled her hair in a side-parted sleek ponytail. To add the right amount of glam to the look, she chose smokey eye shadow, black eyeliner, well-defined eyebrows and lots of mascara. Not to forget, she wore a red mask with her gorgeous outfit.
Earlier, she had presented some ethereal looks as she turned muse for designer Kunal Rawal at the India Couture Week. She wore a breathtaking ensemble — a champagne, beige and ivory embroidered bandhgala teamed with a textured matching kurta and ivory dhoti pants. Take a look.
