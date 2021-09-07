Sonam Kapoor’s ethnic avatar is elegant and stylish; check it out

scorecardresearch
Tuesday, September 07, 2021
Sonam Kapoor keeps it ethnic in her latest appearance -- take a look

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
September 7, 2021 11:30:27 am
Sonam KapoorSonam Kapoor opted for a unique traditional ensemble. (Source: PR handout)

Sonam Kapoor is the undisputed fashion diva of Bollywood. Her eclectic and elegant fashion choices never fail to grab headlines. This time, too, the actor made heads turn as she was spotted in an ethnic avatar in the city.

Sonam was spotted at Versova Jetty in a unique traditional outfit that has all our attention. She wore a double-shaded green and blue heavily embellished asymmetrical bandhani kaftan that featured tassel details. She paired the kurta with plain baggy beige trousers, balancing the look.

Sonam Kapoor Sonam Kapoor’s latest appearance looks stunning. (Source: PR handout)

Keeping it traditional, she teamed the ensemble with stunning matching jhumkis, golden bangles and rings. Further, she chose a beautiful pair of shimmery juttis from Fizzy Goblet.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Sonam Kapoor Sonam looked beautiful in this ethnic ensemble. (Source: PR handout)

Sonam styled her hair in a side-parted sleek ponytail. To add the right amount of glam to the look, she chose smokey eye shadow, black eyeliner, well-defined eyebrows and lots of mascara. Not to forget, she wore a red mask with her gorgeous outfit.

ALSO READ |PV Sindhu gives lessons in comfort dressing with latest look; see pics

Earlier, she had presented some ethereal looks as she turned muse for designer Kunal Rawal at the India Couture Week. She wore a breathtaking ensemble — a champagne, beige and ivory embroidered bandhgala teamed with a textured matching kurta and ivory dhoti pants. Take a look.

Sonam Kapoor Sonam Kapoor turned muse for Kunal Rawal. (Source: PR handout)

