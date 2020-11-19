Sonam Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut wore this Sabyasachi sari: Who styled it better?

Who's look do you like? (Photo: Sonam Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut/ Instagram, Pixabay)

It is no secret that B-Town loves wearing creations by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee — whether it is for a red carpet event, a family function or a promotional tour. Which is why it was not surprising to see Kangana Ranaut in a Sabyasachi sari for her brother’s reception recently.

But, on closer look, we realised that actor Sonam Kapoor was also spotted in the same sari sometime back!

Check out the details below.

ALSO READ | Richa Chadha or Neha Dhupia: Who wore this kaftan better?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

Kangana kept it simple by styling the pastel sari featuring intricate threadwork and a scalloped border with a matching blouse. She accessorised the look with kundan and jadau choker and matching earrings. The cream sari was further teamed with a Pahadi shawl and cap.

READ| Sonakshi Sinha or Ranveer Singh: Who wore this yellow plaid pantsuit better?

Sonam, on the other hand, kept things minimal yet super stylish. Take a look at her pictures below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Styled by sister Rhea, her look was kept neat with hair tightly tied in a bun, minimal jewellery comprising a pair of kundan earrings and subtle makeup — dewy base, sleek eyeliner with a wash of ash brown eyeshadow on her lids. But trust Sonam to elevate a look in her own way — and here, she did so by teaming the simple sari with a cropped jacked with contrast buttons that matched her earrings!

We like both the looks; Sonam exudes an old-world charm, and Kangana’s choice of jewellery takes away the prize!

But which look do you like better?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd