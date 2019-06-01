Sonam Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut and more: Best airport looks of the week (May 26 – June 1)

Most celebrities managed to impress us with their airport looks this week. Whether it was Alia Bhatt’s casual wear, Sonam Kapoor’s stylish ensemble, or Ranveer Singh’s formal attire, they managed to turn heads with their distinct sartorial choices. Here’s a look at some of the most interesting airport looks of Bollywood celebs.

Sonam Kapoor

Actor Sonam Kapoor always manages to impress with her fashion choices. At the airport recently, the bonafide fashion icon was looking absolutely stylish in a beige coloured pleated midi dress which was teamed with a Fendi jacket. Opting to keep her look simple, she went for hair kept loose and added a pop of colour to her look with red lips. A pair of round sunnies, brown footwear and matching bag completed the Veere Di Wedding actor’s look.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh, who has a distinct taste in fashion, was spotted looking dapper at the airport recently. Dressed in a black pantsuit which was teamed with a white shirt and blue tie, the actor nailed formal wear. A pair of sunglasses and black formal shoes completed the Gully Boy actor’s look.

Kangana Ranaut

After opting for a white sheer sari from Raw Mango for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony, Kangana Ranaut was spotted in western wear at the Mumbai airport. In a crisp white shirt from Totême, which was paired with a Miu Miu miniskirt, the actor managed to turn heads. Half-tied hair, retro Tom Ford sunglasses and Dior shoes completed the Queen actor’s look.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt, who was last seen on the big screen in Kalank, was spotted at the airport in a sky blue midi dress. Keeping her look casual and simple, the actor chose to wear sport shoes with her ensemble. Hair tied in a ponytail and a white handbag completed the actor’s no make-up look.

Ranbir Kapoor

Actor Ranbir Kapoor was also spotted at the airport in a grey tracksuit set which he teamed with a white t-shirt. White sneakers and a black cap completed the Barfi! actor’s look.

Shamita Shetty

Shamita Shetty looked summer-ready in a breezy floral printed dress at the airport recently. We liked how she kept her look simple with just a hint of pink on her lips. Open hair, a pair of sunglasses and white footwear completed the actor’s casual look.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia opted for athleisure wear at the airport recently. Dressed in a multi-hued tracksuit set, the actor kept her look casual. Sportshoes and a pair of neon framed sunglasses completed the look.

