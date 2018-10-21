Sonam Kapoor looks lovely in this Kallol Datta creation

Sonam Kapoor never shies away from experimenting with her fashion choices. (Source: Rhea Kapoor/Instagram)

One can trust Sonam Kapoor to pull off almost any look with no effort. Recently the actor appeared in a completely different avatar as she donned a Kallol Datta ensemble. The Neerja actor looked lovely in a full-sleeve oversized magenta kurta. This was teamed with matching baggy pants that undoubtedly made the ensemble more quirky. We love the way the hair was styled by Hiral Bhatia. The bun and the parting at the centre went wonderfully well with the look. Even the dark kohl eyes by make-up artist Tanvi Borkar and the matching bindi worked well.

Matching earrings and black footwear completed the look.

This is not the first time the actor had donned a creation by Datta. Way back in 2013, she was seen in a red and black clock-print sari by the designer and had looked ravishing.

Prior to this, the fashionista was donning an all-white ensemble by Rahul Misra and she carried it off with elan. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the outfit consisted of a white dress, layered with a matching jacket and the look was completed with rings from Repossi, black boots from Jimmy Choo and necklace from Angana Nanavaty Jewelry. Namrata Soni chose a nude palette that went very well with the look, however, it was the gorgeous curls that had all our attention.

The Veere Di Wedding actor has never shied away from experimenting and giving us fashion goals.

