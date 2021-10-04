scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, October 04, 2021
PANDORA PAPERS

Sonam Kapoor celebrates the female form in this kaftan-dress

The Neerja actor styled the outfit with bright red lips that added a pop of colour to her look!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
October 4, 2021 5:30:27 pm
What do you think of her looks? (Source: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)

One can expect Sonam Kapoor to always set new goals when it comes to fashion. And she did it yet again. The true-blue fashionista recently shared a series of pictures which only reinstate her position.

ALSO READ |From Vicky Kaushal to Sonakshi Sinha: Fashion hits and misses

The Neerja actor struck a dramatic pose in what can be described as a silk white kaftan dress. But what really stood out was the silhouette of a woman’s body drawn on it, making it stand out and how.

The dress was styled with her hair tied in a bun and bright red lipstick. Sharing some pictures, she wrote, “My friends @eieshabp and @sharanpasricha have been working on a passion project for the last five years called Maison Estelle. They hosted the most beautiful opening dinner to celebrate their labour of love, that I had the privilege to be invited to and experience! Congratulations to @ennismore and the team!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

The actor has always had an immaculate fashion sense. Here are all the times she impressed.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

What do you think of her looks?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

pandemic pets, coronavirus pandemic, excotic animals pets
Some Argentines turn to unusual pandemic pets for comfort

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 04: Latest News

Advertisement