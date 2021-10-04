Sonam Kapoor celebrates the female form in this kaftan-dress

October 4, 2021 5:30:27 pm
One can expect Sonam Kapoor to always set new goals when it comes to fashion. And she did it yet again. The true-blue fashionista recently shared a series of pictures which only reinstate her position.
The Neerja actor struck a dramatic pose in what can be described as a silk white kaftan dress. But what really stood out was the silhouette of a woman’s body drawn on it, making it stand out and how.
The dress was styled with her hair tied in a bun and bright red lipstick. Sharing some pictures, she wrote, “My friends @eieshabp and @sharanpasricha have been working on a passion project for the last five years called Maison Estelle. They hosted the most beautiful opening dinner to celebrate their labour of love, that I had the privilege to be invited to and experience! Congratulations to @ennismore and the team!”
The actor has always had an immaculate fashion sense. Here are all the times she impressed.
What do you think of her looks?
