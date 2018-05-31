‘Veere Di Wedding’ screening: Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar lead the fashion brigade

Here are all the celebrities put their fashionable foot forward at the Veere Di Wedding screening. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Here are all the celebrities put their fashionable foot forward at the Veere Di Wedding screening. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

The screening of Veere Di Wedding witnessed a host of Bollywood A-listers turning up in fashionable outfits, all set for the cosy movie night. While the star-studded Kapoor clan was their usual fashionable self, others like Karan Johar, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania also impressed onlookers with their style quotient.

Sonam was spotted with husband Anand Ahuja and she picked a Rahul Mishra co-ords set for the screening. Teamed with a cold-shoulder ruffled crop top and Kirchhoff trousers, the actor kept it easy. The eye-catching braided bun and leopard spotted glasses rounded off the actor’s look.

Sonam Kapoor was clicked with husband Anand Ahuja. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sonam Kapoor at the screening of Veere Di Wedding. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sonam Kapoor at the screening of Veere Di Wedding. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Also in attendance was Janhvi Kapoor who stepped out in the trendiest pair of denim jeans with a white tank top.

Janhvi Kapoor at the screening of Veere Di Wedding. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Janhvi Kapoor at the screening of Veere Di Wedding. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi Kapoor stepped out in the trendiest pair of denim jeans. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Janhvi Kapoor stepped out in the trendiest pair of denim jeans. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Swara Bhaskar kept it risque and dramatic in a white bralette paired with a pastel pink skirt and layered with a semi-sheer floral embroidered cape. We think she looked lovely. Although the outfit was a bit too much for a movie night, a little glamour never goes amiss.

Swara Bhaskar at the screening of Veere Di Wedding. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Swara Bhaskar at the screening of Veere Di Wedding. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Shikha Talsania was dressed in a mud-brown midi, cinched with a broad beige belt.

Shikha Talsania at the screening of Veere Di Wedding. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Shikha Talsania at the screening of Veere Di Wedding. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Giving the ladies a tough competition was Karan Johar, whose quirky blue and red flagged Gucci jacket was an attention grabber. Don’t miss the platform shoes he paired it with.

Karan Johar at the screening of Veere Di Wedding. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Karan Johar at the screening of Veere Di Wedding. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Karan Johar was seen in a Gucci jacket. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Karan Johar was seen in a Gucci jacket. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

