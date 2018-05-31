‘Veere Di Wedding’ screening: Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar lead the fashion brigade

The screening of Veere Di Wedding witnessed a host of Bollywood A-listers turning up in fashionable outfits, all set for the cosy movie night. While the star-studded Kapoor clan was their usual fashionable self, others like Karan Johar, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania also impressed onlookers with their style quotient.
Sonam was spotted with husband Anand Ahuja and she picked a Rahul Mishra co-ords set for the screening. Teamed with a cold-shoulder ruffled crop top and Kirchhoff trousers, the actor kept it easy. The eye-catching braided bun and leopard spotted glasses rounded off the actor’s look.
ALSO READ | Veere Di Wedding promotions: Kareena’s polka dot dress is an eye catcher, Sonam’s burgundy maxi not so much
Also in attendance was Janhvi Kapoor who stepped out in the trendiest pair of denim jeans with a white tank top.
Swara Bhaskar kept it risque and dramatic in a white bralette paired with a pastel pink skirt and layered with a semi-sheer floral embroidered cape. We think she looked lovely. Although the outfit was a bit too much for a movie night, a little glamour never goes amiss.
ALSO READ | Veere Di Wedding promotions: Kareena and Sonam’s summer savvy suits are #stylegoals
Shikha Talsania was dressed in a mud-brown midi, cinched with a broad beige belt.
Giving the ladies a tough competition was Karan Johar, whose quirky blue and red flagged Gucci jacket was an attention grabber. Don’t miss the platform shoes he paired it with.
What do you think about the celebs’ looks this time? Let us know in the comments below.
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App