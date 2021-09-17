Sonam Kapoor celebrates Indian craftsmanship on this magazine cover

September 17, 2021 8:50:18 pm
Sonam Kapoor’s enduring relationship with fashion cannot be stressed enough. Over the years, she has lent her support to many non-mainstream designers. And, she did the same as she featured on the latest cover of Grazia. In a series of looks, she was seen wearing creations by several such designers and with each picture she added a note.
“Whether it’s on the red carpet or any global event, I’m always proud to showcase Indian craftsmanship. I genuinely believe that India is home to immensely talented karigars and artisans who mould our identity as an industry,” she captioned a picture in which she was spotted in a red velvet jacket from Kshitij Jalori.
The printed jacket had a nice old-world feel to it and was teamed with a brocade trouser suit set from the designer. The look was pulled together with matte red lip shade and statement earrings.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
In the second instance, she was seen in an embroidered tunic from Karishma Khanduja. The flowy outfit was teamed with a contrasting pair of pants and the look was completed with her hair tied loosely. Sharing a picture, the actor wrote, “Karishma’s connection with craft is visceral. In my opinion, her work comes from a place of great love and knowledge of the craftsmanship around her,” she said adding that the designer’s work “speaks volumes to me”.
View this post on Instagram
In the third picture she was seen in a printed dress paired with a jacket. The ensemble from Sunira had a global aesthetic to it as the Veere Di Wedding actor shed more light on it in the description. “If you haven’t heard of Sunira, you’re missing out!…There is a certain edge and elegance to their work that I think is so unique. Plus they really know their textiles. If boho is your thing, this is your go to.”
View this post on Instagram
The actor was also seen in a printed dress paired with a wrap jacket, both from the label Verb by Pallavi Singhee. The minimalist print worked well with the subdued glam look. Filled-in eyebrows and red lipstick added the perfect finishing touches. The cape-jacket worked really well and so did the prints. “Her work has an avant-garde feel to it that I think makes her clothes stand apart. There is so much to love — free flowing silhouettes, the use of Indian craft in a modern way, the ability to wear her clothes casually or to stun the red carpet — the range is incredible. I love what I’m wearing here. Just feels effortless,” she wrote. We second it.
View this post on Instagram
Finally, she was seen in an ensemble from her long-time collaborator Anamika Khanna. The classic ensemble featured the designer’s handprints all over, right from the aesthetics to the colour combination.
View this post on Instagram
What do you think of her recent looks?
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-