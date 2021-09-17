Sonam Kapoor celebrates Indian craftsmanship on this magazine cover

Sonam Kapoor’s enduring relationship with fashion cannot be stressed enough. Over the years, she has lent her support to many non-mainstream designers. And, she did the same as she featured on the latest cover of Grazia. In a series of looks, she was seen wearing creations by several such designers and with each picture she added a note.

“Whether it’s on the red carpet or any global event, I’m always proud to showcase Indian craftsmanship. I genuinely believe that India is home to immensely talented karigars and artisans who mould our identity as an industry,” she captioned a picture in which she was spotted in a red velvet jacket from Kshitij Jalori.

The printed jacket had a nice old-world feel to it and was teamed with a brocade trouser suit set from the designer. The look was pulled together with matte red lip shade and statement earrings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

In the second instance, she was seen in an embroidered tunic from Karishma Khanduja. The flowy outfit was teamed with a contrasting pair of pants and the look was completed with her hair tied loosely. Sharing a picture, the actor wrote, “Karishma’s connection with craft is visceral. In my opinion, her work comes from a place of great love and knowledge of the craftsmanship around her,” she said adding that the designer’s work “speaks volumes to me”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

In the third picture she was seen in a printed dress paired with a jacket. The ensemble from Sunira had a global aesthetic to it as the Veere Di Wedding actor shed more light on it in the description. “If you haven’t heard of Sunira, you’re missing out!…There is a certain edge and elegance to their work that I think is so unique. Plus they really know their textiles. If boho is your thing, this is your go to.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

The actor was also seen in a printed dress paired with a wrap jacket, both from the label Verb by Pallavi Singhee. The minimalist print worked well with the subdued glam look. Filled-in eyebrows and red lipstick added the perfect finishing touches. The cape-jacket worked really well and so did the prints. “Her work has an avant-garde feel to it that I think makes her clothes stand apart. There is so much to love — free flowing silhouettes, the use of Indian craft in a modern way, the ability to wear her clothes casually or to stun the red carpet — the range is incredible. I love what I’m wearing here. Just feels effortless,” she wrote. We second it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Finally, she was seen in an ensemble from her long-time collaborator Anamika Khanna. The classic ensemble featured the designer’s handprints all over, right from the aesthetics to the colour combination.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

What do you think of her recent looks?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!