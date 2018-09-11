Sonam Kapoor is a modern-day princess in this white Emilia Wickstead dress

Sonam Kapoor looked dainty and lovely. (Source: Rhea Kapoor/Instagram) Sonam Kapoor looked dainty and lovely. (Source: Rhea Kapoor/Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor seldom puts a wrong foot forward. Recently, the actor stunned in an embellished plum colour lehenga and now she has managed to impress, yet again. The Veere Di Wedding actor was spotted wearing a cold-shoulder white dress from Emilia Wickstead and she looked nothing less than a modern-day princess.

Silver hoop earrings from Jet Gems, black stilettos from Manolo Blahnik, a black sling bag and hair pulled into a neat ponytail rounded out her look. The pop of red on her lips added some nice colour.

Kapoor was also spotted wearing an all-grey outfit from Anaam at Twinkle Khanna’s book launch. The ensemble included a V-neck top layered with a longline blazer, a pair of flared trousers and Balenciaga boots. Rhea Kapoor, who styled her, chose to accessorise with earcuffs from Gehna Jewellers and a couple of rings. Artist Arti Nayar rounded off her look with light smokey eyes and glossy lips while her hair was styled into soft curls by Alpa Khimani.

Before this, the Neerja actor was seen in a bright blue ensemble by Georgian designer Keti Chkhikvadze at the Jio MAMI Festival. It featured balloon sleeves and had ruffle details over the left shoulder. Needless to say, the midi dress looked lovely on her.

