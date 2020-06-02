All the times Sonam Kapoor stunned in black; see pics

What do you think of her looks? (Source: Elie Saab, Sonam Kapoor/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh) What do you think of her looks? (Source: Elie Saab, Sonam Kapoor/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has some colours she often falls back on to make a strong fashion statement. Red is one of them, and the other is black. From red carpet events to airports, she often goes for black outfits. Here are some instances.

Sonam nailed this black gown by Marmar Halim. We dig the dramatic sleeves and the pockets. The maang tikka quite simply elevated the look.

For Jean Paul Gaultier’s last show, the actor had showed up wearing an ensemble by the avant-garde designer. The black sari tuxedo, which consisted of boot-cut pants and an asymmetrical blouse neckline really is iconic. It was paired with a floor-length off-white overcoat. It was given a traditional twist by accessorising it with a heavy silver and pearl necklace from Amrapali.

The Neerja actor looked stunning in this tulle dress from Elie Saab. This was paired with a full-length tulle cape which added an interesting layer.

At the airport, she was seen in a black tube top paired with a pair of black trousers. The ensemble from Alexander Wang looked lovely on her. This was paired with a longline jacket and sneakers.

At the India Art Fair, the actor turned heads in this black blazer which was paired with a matching skirt. The look was rounded out with matching shades and a neat bun.

