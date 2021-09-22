Sonam Kapoor wows in Alexander McQueen dress, but the make-up underwhelms

Sonam Kapoor can make any outfit look great. It was the same recently when the actor attended the launch of The Business of Fashion show in London. For the event, she opted for a cherry red Alexander McQueen dress.

Styled by Nikhil Mansata, the actor looked pretty in the elaborate attire with ruffled sleeves which was styled with her hair tied in a chic braid. The outfit was cinched with a black waist belt that matched her ankle-length boots.

What did not work, however, was the cakey make-up (read: the patchy foundation). On the other hand, the smokey eyes was an informed make-up choice.

Prior to this, she looked pretty in an Anamika Khanna outfit. The flowy, fully-embroidered outfit made an impressive case for the designer’s craft and artistry.

The contrast of colours and intricate details made it stand out further. Also styled by Mansata, the Veere Di Wedding actor completed the look with barely-there makeup and hair tied in a top knot.

Sonam Kapoor rarely underwhelms with her fashion outings, which is why we are always eager to see what more she has to offer.

