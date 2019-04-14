Sonam Kapoor goes for a retro chic look; pulls it off effortlessly

Sonam Kapoor is a bonafide fashion icon. From Audrey Hepburn to Janis Joplin-inspired looks, ask the actor to pull off any style and she most probably can do it without breaking a sweat. Recently, Kapoor decided to dig deep into the retro diaries for her appearance at the FICCI FLO Annual Session with a white on white ensemble.

Advertising

We think her outfit by French design house Dice Kayek made quite a statement with the power shoulder details combined with the umbrella cut of the skirt – strong and feminine. We also like the touch of the polka dots on the skirt and her hair. Everything about this look shouts retro chic, especially with the scarlet lips, the loose strands of wavy hair framing her face and the silver hoops.

Another time the actor made quite an impact in a white outfit is when she had stepped out in an elaborate Danielle Frankel gown. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the outfit that seemed like an elaborate shirt dress was given more structure with a belt.

The look was accessorised with gorgeous earrings from Chopard and was rounded out with a messy top knot.

Advertising

Sticking to the soft colours theme, at the annual Zee Cine Awards, the actor was seen donning a lilac satin dress that featured a dramatic cape from Maison Yeya’s collection.

The look was completed with hair kept loose and and was accessorised with earrings, rings and a Jimmy Choo clutch.