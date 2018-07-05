Sonam Kapoor spills a breath of freshness in this yellow kota jamdani number

Sonam Kapoor gives major ethnic goals in this mustard yellow kota jamdani outfit by Gaurang Shah. (Source: Sonam K Ahuja/Instagram) Sonam Kapoor gives major ethnic goals in this mustard yellow kota jamdani outfit by Gaurang Shah. (Source: Sonam K Ahuja/Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor almost always puts her best fashion foot forward when it comes to making a style statement. Before the release of her film Veere Di Wedding, the actor experimented with her outfits and won hearts with her looks — right from the metallic skirt blazer combination to the unconventional chic dresses. And while she aced all those looks, she has effortlessly spread the ethnic magic several times.

The 33-year-old had earlier floored onlookers with her wedding looks and she did it again in a lovely mustard yellow kota jamdani outfit by Gaurang Shah. The heavily embroidered number was teamed with a matching dupatta with red border, and she looked gorgeous in it.

ALSO READ | Sonam Kapoor’s pantsuit is quirky, perky and exactly what you need to own the room

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the ensemble was accessorised with heavy gold statement jhumkas. We love the fishtail braid and also heart the pair of juttis she completed her look with.

Recently the actor appeared on the cover of a fashion magazine and looked smouldering. She wore a black tutu dress featuring dramatic sleeves from Dutch fashion designer Ronald van der Kemp, and totally rocked the playful number. Stylists Chandini Wahbi and Abhilasha Devnani had accessorised her ensemble with a couple of diamond rings from Renu Oberoi.

The actor had not disappointed even when she was in Dubai for a luxury watches event. She had kept her fashion game strong during a series of events and looked both sophisticated and chanelled her a princess vibe while on the tour.

What do you think of her look? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd