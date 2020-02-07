Sonam Kapoor pulls off colour blocking with oodles of style; see pics

Sonam Kapoor aces multiple colours, at once. (Photo: APH images/ Designed by Rajan Sharma) Sonam Kapoor aces multiple colours, at once. (Photo: APH images/ Designed by Rajan Sharma)

From majestic gowns and sheer saris to bedazzling kurti sets and sharply tailored pantsuits, you can trust Sonam Kapoor Ahuja to carry off anything. That’s not all, the actor does not also shy away from experimenting with her looks, and often defies trends to create her own. So it is not surprising that every time she steps out, all eyes are on her. And that is exactly what happened when she was spotted recently.

The Veere Di Wedding actor looked resplendent in a yellow coloured brocade A-line kurti which was paired with dark green coloured loose cigarette pants. To top it up, she went for a bright green long shrug with intricate brocade work. Without a doubt, the colour combination ensured that the look stood out. And, we love how she aced her way through colour blocking with grace.

Take a look at the pictures below.

Sonam was seen in an outfit from Raw Mango. (Photo: APH Images) Sonam was seen in an outfit from Raw Mango. (Photo: APH Images)

Colour blocking at its best, clearly! (Photo: APH Images) Colour blocking at its best, clearly! (Photo: APH Images)

ALSO READ | Sonam Kapoor is working ‘super hard’ at the gym; watch videos

For makeup, she went for soft brown smokey eyes and a pink neutral lip. She opted for hair tied up in a neat bun with a few strands of hair let loose. For jewellery, she chose a pearl and emerald set.

Later that night, the actor looked chic in a black dress which gave major vintage vibes at the special screening of Malang. We love gown for its corset-like top and the sheer detailing around the waist. Take a look at the pictures below.

The dress is giving out major vintage vibes! (Photo: APH Images) The dress is giving out major vintage vibes! (Photo: APH Images)

The look was styled with soft smokey eyes, neutral lips and hair styled into soft curls sitting perfectly on her shoulders. For the accessories, she went for stone-encrusted earrings and a chain-like necklace. Black pointy pumps added the finishing touches.

She pulled it together with smokey eyes. (Photo: APH Images) She pulled it together with smokey eyes. (Photo: APH Images)

What do you think of her looks?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd