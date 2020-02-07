Follow Us:
Friday, February 07, 2020
Sonam Kapoor pulls off colour blocking with oodles of style; see pics

Sonam Kapoor is out there giving us major fashion goals. Check it out here!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 7, 2020 3:50:47 pm
sonam kapoor, sonam kapoor latest photos, sonam kapoor fashion, sonam kapoor malang promotions, indian express, lifestyle Sonam Kapoor aces multiple colours, at once. (Photo: APH images/ Designed by Rajan Sharma)

From majestic gowns and sheer saris to bedazzling kurti sets and sharply tailored pantsuits, you can trust Sonam Kapoor Ahuja to carry off anything. That’s not all, the actor does not also shy away from experimenting with her looks, and often defies trends to create her own. So it is not surprising that every time she steps out, all eyes are on her. And that is exactly what happened when she was spotted recently.

The Veere Di Wedding actor looked resplendent in a yellow coloured brocade A-line kurti which was paired with dark green coloured loose cigarette pants. To top it up, she went for a bright green long shrug with intricate brocade work. Without a doubt, the colour combination ensured that the look stood out. And, we love how she aced her way through colour blocking with grace.

Take a look at the pictures below.

sonam kapoor, sonam kapoor latest photos, sonam kapoor fashion, sonam kapoor malang promotions, indian express, lifestyle Sonam was seen in an outfit from Raw Mango. (Photo: APH Images) sonam kapoor, sonam kapoor latest photos, sonam kapoor fashion, sonam kapoor malang promotions, indian express, lifestyle Colour blocking at its best, clearly! (Photo: APH Images)

ALSO READ | Sonam Kapoor is working ‘super hard’ at the gym; watch videos

For makeup, she went for soft brown smokey eyes and a pink neutral lip. She opted for hair tied up in a neat bun with a few strands of hair let loose. For jewellery, she chose a pearl and emerald set.

Later that night, the actor looked chic in a black dress which gave major vintage vibes at the special screening of Malang. We love gown for its corset-like top and the sheer detailing around the waist. Take a look at the pictures below.

sonam kapoor, sonam kapoor latest photos, sonam kapoor fashion, sonam kapoor malang promotions, indian express, lifestyle The dress is giving out major vintage vibes! (Photo: APH Images)

The look was styled with soft smokey eyes, neutral lips and hair styled into soft curls sitting perfectly on her shoulders. For the accessories, she went for stone-encrusted earrings and a chain-like necklace. Black pointy pumps added the finishing touches.

sonam kapoor, sonam kapoor latest photos, sonam kapoor fashion, sonam kapoor malang promotions, indian express, lifestyle She pulled it together with smokey eyes. (Photo: APH Images)

What do you think of her looks?

