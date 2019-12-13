Need a vacation outfit? Borrow looks from Sonam Kapoor’s wardrobe

Take a look at what she wore and get some fashion inspiration for your next holiday. (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Rajan Sharma) Take a look at what she wore and get some fashion inspiration for your next holiday. (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Rajan Sharma)

Whether you’re travelling to a chic European city for a long weekend, or jetting off to the Mediterranean region for a few days of beach bliss, a suitcase full of style and glamour is always needed. After all, we want to look our best and certainly feel so when on a vacation. But, it is also essential to note that holiday packing must be simple, and should only consist of essentials, and outfits that are light and breezy.

Recently, Bollywood fashionista Sonam Kapoor vacationed in Los Angeles with her sister, Rhea, and we could not help but notice her vacation wardrobe which was high on style.

So here is some fashion inspiration, right from the actor’s wardrobe, for your much-awaited holiday.

The Veere Di Wedding actor looks lovely in a printed white dress with puffy sleeves from N-DUO. Keeping it basic, she teamed it with a pair of suede pastel pink pumps making for a perfect sunny day attire. We love how it’s breezy, simple yet chic. Her look was pulled together with a Louis Vuitton handbag.

The actor nailed it in this sharp-tailored white dress from Ralph & Russo. The belt accentuated her waist, and elevated the look. The all-white ensemble was paired with brown leather Gucci loafers and a Louis Vuitton chain pouch bag. Hair tied in a bun, circular sunnies and minimal make-up rounded out her look. The no-fuss outfit is perfect if you have to travel long distances.

Looking for something edgy? Sonam has a solution for that too. The actor kept it stylish in a red pullover sweater paired with a navy coloured dress from Bhaane. She completed her look with ankle-length black boots and a pair of sleek silver earrings, which gave a feminine touch to the ensemble.

Sonam shines bright in this mustard yellow sweater top from Bhaane, which she teamed with straight fit jeans. The make-up was light, and the look was completed with a pair of silver hoops and Mansur Gavriel footwear.

The Neerja actor picked a two-tone dress for a day out with her sister. The long half brown-half blue dress featured a camel brown belt that pulled the outfit together. To avoid monotony, the she teamed the dress with a floral top underneath that was styled in a way that it appeared as a part of the sleeves too. Middle-parted hair, a statement neck-piece and simple golden earrings completed her look.

