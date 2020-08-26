Sonam Kapoor looks effortlessly stylish in this ensemble; see pic

What do you think of her looks? (Source: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

When it comes to fashion, it is hardly ever that Sonam Kapoor Ahuja goes wrong. And even though things are different at the moment and most of us are at home, the actor has been giving us serious fashion goals. She was recently seen in a long overcoat from the label Bouguessa which was teamed with a white top and matching pants.

Sonam completed the look with hair tied in a neat bun and some quirky neckpiece. But what had our attention were the white sneakers she wore with the ensemble.

Check out the look here.

Prior to this, the Veere Di Wedding actor was seen in a lovely summer dress from the label Bhaane. The outfit was completed with a sleek hairdo and some kohl.

“The only thing that makes me smile in this blistering heat is this @bhaane dress that’s chic but feels like a airy kaftaaan!” she had written while sharing the picture.

What do you think about her latest look?

