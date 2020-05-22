Sonam Kapoor’s eye makeup is on point; check it out here

Sonam can ace any type of make-up. (Photo: Sonam Kapoor/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh) Sonam can ace any type of make-up. (Photo: Sonam Kapoor/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Sonam Kapoor is a bonafide trendsetter. Whether she is spotted on the red carpet or at the airport, her style is always on point. But it is not only her fashion, Sonam can also make heads turn even with her makeup. While on some days she will go all glittery eyed, on many others she will prefer the nude bronzed face. So take a look at some of her pictures below and decide for yourself — isn’t she just killing it with her makeup?

Ever thought of using your blush as eye shadow? Take cues from the actor who sports soft glistening pink eyes with a bold red look. In fact, you can also create a whole monochromatic makeup look with your blush. Replace red lips with pink and there you go!

Golden smokey eyes are classic; they speak nothing but glam and elegance. We like how Sonam matched her Ulyana Sergeenko outfit featuring feather detailing with the same. The makeup not only enhanced her features, but also elevated the overall look.

Smokey eyes never go out of style and work perfectly well with every look. The best part? All you need is just two products: a kajal and a blending brush.

There’s nothing like the ‘no-makeup’ look. It comes to your rescue almost all the times. Here, the actor aces it with a soft flush of bronzer on her eyelids. You can amp it up a little by adding a golden tinge by simply using a highlighter.

We like how Sonam gave metallic eyes a soft twist by packing in less pigment. If you love your metallics but want to keep it understated, this look is your best bet. Give it a feminine touch by adding winged eyeliner.

Which is your favourite look?

