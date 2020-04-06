Sonam Kapoor’s eye make-up is worth checking out

Sonam Kapoor’s eye looks will help you get through the day. (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh) Sonam Kapoor’s eye looks will help you get through the day. (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

Sonam Kapoor is a bonafide trendsetter. Period. From saris and tulle gowns to bright pantsuits, the actor aces everything effortlessly. However, that is not the only thing she excels at; her make-up looks are equally worth mentioning. From smokey blue eyes to graphic eyeliners, the Veere Di Wedding actor is often seen experimenting with her looks. So scroll down and try these eye makeup ideas if you feel like trying out a new look at home, or just enjoy looking at them!

Nobody likes their make-up to look monotonous. So if you are someone who opts for the cat eye look almost every day, here’s graphic eyeliner for you. It’s been on the trend list for years and is not likely to fade away anytime soon. Moreover, this look does not demand you to polish your eyeshadow blending techniques.

There’s nothing like your neutral eyeshadow palette for an everyday look. But, isn’t it sometimes fun to experiment and add a pop of colour to your make-up? We love how Sonam aces the bright yellow eyeshadow effortlessly.

Unicorn eye make-up had a major moment last year. The look usually includes using pastel shades on your eyes or using holographic highlighters. Either way, both are eye-catching and fun to recreate.

Packing a punch with her classic black winged eyeliner, the actor dazzled up the look with little white rhinestones. It is easy to recreate and perfect for a party. Bookmark it for your very first party post the lockdown!

We all love the smokey black eye look, but why not opt for looks that allow us to move out of our comfort zones? After all, isn’t makeup all about exploring and experimenting? Pretty sure, all you beauty junkies out there will agree with us.

Here are some other eye looks of the actor that we like:

Which is your favourite look?

