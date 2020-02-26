Sonam Kapoor goes extravagant for Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition 2020

Follow Us:
We like how Sonam Kapoor can effortlessly ace any outfit. What do you think about her recent looks?

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 26, 2020 7:10:49 pm
Sonam Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor fashion, Sonam Kapoor Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition 2020, Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition 2020, indian express news Sonam Kapoor is currently attending the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition 2020. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Sonam Kapoor is currently attending the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition 2020, and as expected is giving major goals by putting her best (fashion) foot forward. Much like her personal style, which can be described as extravagant, the actor is often seen stepping out in outfits and accessories by brands like Bulgari, Salvatore Ferragamo, Max Mara and Erdem. Recently, we spotted her going all blingy in a metallic golden pantsuit by Max Mara. The Neerja actor proved that no matter what the occasion, there’s no going wrong with a power suit — even if it is golden in colour.

Pairing her outfit with a diamond-studded Bulgari choker and studs, she gave boss lady vibes. She accessorised her outfit with a brown clutch by Max Mara and brown sunglasses by Bulgari. The golden pantsuit could have turned out to be a risky choice, but makeup artist Arti Nayar balanced it with her makeup.

Check out the look.

For an event, Sonam opted for a dark coloured bodycon dress by Ulyana Sergeenko that featured feather detailing around the neckline. The cocktail dress was styled with Bulgari jewellery. We really like how the look was completed with smokey eye makeup.

She was also seen in a floral Etro maxi dress that was teamed with an Ekaya Banaras jacket. The colour combination makes the outfit a perfect pick, and also makes it one of our favourites!

Which is your favourite look?

