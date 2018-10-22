Sonam Kapoor rocks this pantsuit look

What do you think of her look? (Source: File Photo)

One can easily trust Sonam Kapoor to carry off almost any attire, that too effortlessly. The actor proved it once again as she was spotted in a pantsuit ensemble from Escada. The Veere Di Wedding looked rather dapper in a white fitted blazer. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the look was given an interesting twist by teaming it with eggplant color pants. We loved the way her hair was styled and pinned with gold pins, giving an edgy feel to the ensemble. Leopard print stilettos, green clutch and gold hoop earrings rounded out the look while a shade of bright red lipstick completed it.

The actor has worn this label in the recent past. While attending an event in Bengaluru, the actor was spotted in an Escada ensemble that consisted of a floral printed dress, teamed with a matching blazer. Belt and silver hoopla earrings accessorised the look while a dash of pink lipstick completed the look. It must be noted how gracefully the actor pulled off the floral on floral.

Sonam Kapoor was attending an event at Bengaluru. (Source: APH images)

The Neerja actor can be seen layering her attire with blazer quite frequently, of late. She was spotted donning an all-white ensemble by Rahul Misra. The white dress was teamed with a matching jacket and the actor looked like a dream.

What do you think of her present look? Let us know in the comments below.

