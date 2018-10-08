Sonam Kapoor effortlessly pulls off floral on floral; see pics

What do you think of Sonam Kapoor’s look? (Source: APH Images)

Be it an all-grey outfit or a floral on floral, trust Sonam Kapoor to pull it off with elan. The Neerja actor was recently in Bengaluru for an event and was spotted in an Escada ensemble consisting of a floral printed dress that was teamed with a matching blazer. The look was accessorised with a belt and silver hoopla earrings. A dash of pink lipstick rounded out the look and the actor cut a rather pretty picture.

Sonam Kapoor was at Bengaluru for an event. (Source: APH images)

Sonam Kapoor carried off the look rather well. (Source: APH Images)

Prior to this, at Twinkle Khanna’s book launch, the actor was seen in an all-grey Anaam outfit that she managed to pull off really well. The flared trouser was teamed with a V-neck top. This was layered with a longline blazer and Balenciaga boots. The look was accessorised with earcuffs from Gehna Jewellers and some rings. Light smokey eyes and glossy lips and hair styled into soft curls completed the look.

The actor had also rocked an all-white outfit. She actually looked like a modern-day princess in a cold-shoulder white dress from Emilia Wickstead. The look was accessorised with silver hoop earrings from Jet Gems, a black sling bag and black stilettos from Manolo Blahnik. The pop of red lipstick broke the monotony and added some colour to the ensemble.

What do you think of her latest look? Let us know in the comments below.

