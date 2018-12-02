Sonam Kapoor in matching separates or fusion attire: What’s your pick?

One can easily trust Sonam Kapoor to carry off almost any attire, that too effortlessly. The actor proved it once again as she was spotted in a checkered matching separates from Escada while attending the BoF Voices gala dinner. Her outfit included a skirt and blazer teamed with a high-neck white sweater.

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, she further layered the outfit with a black trench coat and matching thigh-high boots. Accessorising her look with oversized heart-shaped, artist Hiral Bhatia rounded off her look with a nude make-up palette, pink lips and well-defined eyes.

Unlike the first look, for the next look of the event, the Veere Di Wedding actor left us disappointed in an Anamika Khanna ensemble. The fusion attire consisted of a golden neckline and feathery bodice with a side slit and was teamed with a heavily embellished, longline, black jacket. Her look had a lot of confusion in it and we think Kapoor failed to hit the mark this time.

Stylist Nikhil Mansata combined her look with golden jhumkas and black pointed-toe heels. The nude make-up palette with dark smokey eyes failed to complement her look as well.

Prior to this, the Neerja actor was spotted wearing an all-white ensemble and she carried it off like a pro. The actor donned an outfit by Rahul Misra that consisted of a white dress, layered with a matching jacket. The look was rounded out with black boots from Jimmy Choo, a slender necklace from Angana Nanavaty Jewelry and rings from Repossi.

We quite liked the nude palette of the make-up chosen by Namrata Soni, however, it is difficult to not give attention to those curls.