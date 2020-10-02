Sonam Kapoor enjoyed an ‘epic girls’ night’; check out what she wore

Sonam Kapoor’s sartorial choices need no introduction. You can be sure that the fashionista is bound to turn heads each time she makes an appearance. So when the Veere di Wedding actor took to Instagram yesterday to share about her plans (read: an ‘epic girls’ night’), we knew we were in for a fashionable treat!
Check out what we are talking about below:
Sonam kept it super chic in a monochrome ensemble — a sweetheart neckline crop top in white paired with high-waisted black pants and an evening coat featuring bold stripes from Mariam Al Sibai, a New York-based outwear designer.
She styled the sharp outfit with a shoulder bag and pointy-toe stilettos in suede black, and added an element of subtle bling with a pair of classic gold hoops. Hair neatly tied in a bun, softly smudged smokey eyes with a generous dose of bronzer and barely-there lip colour added the finishing touches.
Here are all the other times the actor aced monochrome with perfection!
View this post on Instagram
"What you do makes a difference, and you have to decide what kind of difference you want to make" – Jane Goodall. Thinking about these lines makes the story of Pad Man even more poignant and touching. See you at the release on 25th January. @PadManTheFilm @akshaykumar @radhikaofficial @twinklerkhanna @SonyPicturesin @kriarj #RBalki #25jan2018 In @kojakstudio for Pad Man promotions Pants by @ysl Shoes by @gucci Styled by @rheakapoor Styling Assistants: @spacemuffin27 x @manishamelwani Hair: @bbhiral Make-up: @artinayar 📸: @thehouseofpixels
What do you think about her latest look?
