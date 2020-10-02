Sonam Kapoor enjoyed an ‘epic girls’ night’; check out what she wore

We are in awe of her look! (Source: sonamkapoor/Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor’s sartorial choices need no introduction. You can be sure that the fashionista is bound to turn heads each time she makes an appearance. So when the Veere di Wedding actor took to Instagram yesterday to share about her plans (read: an ‘epic girls’ night’), we knew we were in for a fashionable treat!

Check out what we are talking about below:

What do you think about her look? (Photo: Sonam Kapoor/ Instagram) What do you think about her look? (Photo: Sonam Kapoor/ Instagram)

Sonam kept it super chic in a monochrome ensemble — a sweetheart neckline crop top in white paired with high-waisted black pants and an evening coat featuring bold stripes from Mariam Al Sibai, a New York-based outwear designer.

The look was giving us major autumn vibes! (Photo: Sonam Kapoor/ Instagram) The look was giving us major autumn vibes! (Photo: Sonam Kapoor/ Instagram)

She styled the sharp outfit with a shoulder bag and pointy-toe stilettos in suede black, and added an element of subtle bling with a pair of classic gold hoops. Hair neatly tied in a bun, softly smudged smokey eyes with a generous dose of bronzer and barely-there lip colour added the finishing touches.

Here are all the other times the actor aced monochrome with perfection!

What do you think about her latest look?

