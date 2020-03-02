Check out Sonam Kapoor in Elizabeth Taylor’s iconic Bulgari neckpiece

What do you think of her look?(Source: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh) What do you think of her look?(Source: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, known for her striking fashion choices, is often seen stepping out in exclusive jewellery pieces. This time, she took things a notch higher as she stepped out in the iconic Bulgari neckpiece which was famously worn by Elizabeth Taylor in the past. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, she wrote, “Elizabeth Taylor Thank you so much @bulgari for letting me borrow this iconic necklace that belonged to an Icon I greatly admire. Elizabeth Taylor was the epitome of what a movie star should be” The stunning neckpiece, encrusted with emerald and diamond is a staggering piece of beauty.

Styled by sister Rhea Kapoor, the actor looked lovely in a red ensemble from the label, Wadha. The look was rounded out with bright red lipstick and hair styled in soft curls.

Taylor, known for her impeccable taste in jewellery and collection, had many pieces from Bulgari. Her husband Richard Burton was famously quoted as saying, “I introduced Liz to beer, she introduced me to Bulgari.” In the book, My Love Affair with Jewelry, she described the pieces that she had, noting that each holds great value to her.

