Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga promotions: Sonam Kapoor steps out in ethnic wear

Sonam Kapoor who is busy with the promotions of her upcoming movie Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga has been giving major fashion goals. She was recently spotted on the sets of Super Dancer 3 and for the event, the actor was clad in a hand-painted organza lehenga from Picchika by Urvashi Sethi.

Styled by her sister and celebrity stylist Rhea Kapoor, she accessorised the outfit with a statement gold jewellery from Sunita Kapoor and Amrapali Jewels that accentuated her light-hued attire beautifully. But what caught our attention is that hairstylist Hiral Bhatia teamed Kapoor’s neatly-tied bun with a scarf that matched her outfit. We think this could have been avoided.

During another promotional event, the Neerja actor was dressed in a white and golden anarkali and skirt combo from Rajesh Pratap Singh. Although we are not a huge fan of the outfit, we think Kapoor managed to pull it off well.

Unlike her ensemble, Kapoor’s make-up and hairstyle were noteworthy. Make-up artist Tanvi Chemburkar went for bronze highlighter with dark smokey eyes and pink lips while hairstylist Bhatia styled her hair in a neat bun with crown braids.

Earlier, Kapoor was seen in another ethnic wear in which she looked lovely. Her ensemble included a yellow printed sari from the label, Jodi Life that featured scalloped edges and was teamed with a blush pink blouse. The contrast worked rather well.

The side-swept hair and the soft curls gave a retro feel to the entire look. The attire was accessorised with a stunning choker from Amrapali Jewels. Pink lipstick and a nude palette of make-up completed the look.