Sonam Kapoor failed to hit the mark in this floral outfit; see pics

Sonam Kapoor, who was recently spotted attending the promotions of her upcoming movie, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga was seen clad in a floral outfit teamed with a dual-layered burgundy overcoat. The actor was seen experimenting with layers and this time, she clearly missed the mark.

The floral dress featured excessive ruffle detailing on the bodice and the attire was teamed with burgundy boots. The ensemble seemed confusing and we think Kapoor could have opted for something better.

Take a look at the photos:

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao looked dapper in a pair of black jeans from Diesel teamed with a quirky printed, black leather sweatshirt from Dsquared2. White sneakers from Jimmy Choo and black rounded off his look nicely.

A few days ago, Kapoor was seen spending a vacation with her husband Anand Ahuja in Los Angeles and gave us travel style goals with her chic and effortless fashion statements. The Neerja actor was seen attending a basketball game with Ahuja clad in a white power suit teamed with a matching crop top and sneakers. The actor rounded off her look with geeky glasses and a sling bag.

Meanwhile, Ahuja opted for an all-black outfit.

Kapoor was also seen wearing a white shirt dress teamed with a black leather jacket and a pair of matching high-top sneakers.

Ahuja was clad in a white tee, black trousers and a denim jacket completed with a pair of white sneakers.

What do you think of Kapoor’s latest look?