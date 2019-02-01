Learn from Sonam Kapoor on how to rock winter wear

When Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is on a promotional spree, it automatically turns into a fashion parade. So when she stepped out for an event for her upcoming film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, we were in for a treat.

Giving us fashion lessons on how to dress up for winters, Kapoor rocked a powerful look in a beige outfit from A.W.A.K.E. MODE. She added a geeky touch with her oversized glasses.

Check some of the pictures here.

Prior to this, the actor was seen in a custom-made Masaba Gupta sari. Styled by Kapoor, it stood out as it had the title of the film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga written in Tamil, all over it. This was teamed with a deconstructed bishop sleeves blouse.

The designer shared photos on Instagram and captioned it, ‘“Love; it will not betray you, dismay or enslave you. It will set you free” Shifting the narrative of love & breaking all walls, Sonam Kapoor is dressed in a custom made Tamil print saree that reads “Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.” It’s time we let love be!!’.

The Veere Di Wedding actor was also spotted in a hand-painted organza lehenga from the label Picchika by Urvashi Sethi. The look was accessorised with statement gold jewellery from Sunita Kapoor and Amrapali Jewels.

