Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga promotions: Sonam Kapoor’s latest looks are a lot of fun

There’s no doubt that Sonam Kapoor can pull off almost any look with ease. The actor was recently spotted in two distinct outfits and we think she looked good in both.

While attending an event with her mother Sunita Kapoor and sister Rhea Kapoor, the Neerja actor opted for a gorgeous ivory ethnic dress from Rohit Bal’s collection. The gold embellished ensemble, featuring a deep V-neck, was accessorised with statement jewellery from her mother, Sunita Kapoor‘s jewellery line.

More than her outfit, it was her hairdo that caught our attention. Hairstylist Alpha Khimani styled her hair in boxer braids, and pulled it together in a low bun. She further accessorised it with a maang tikka.

Meanwhile, Rhea was also seen in an ivory and gold lehenga teamed with a matching jacket.

On the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show, while promoting her upcoming movie, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Sonam was dressed in a hot pink dress featuring ruffle sleeves. A pair of black ankle-length boots rounded out her look.

Earlier, we saw Kapoor giving us some serious winter fashion goals while attending the special screening of the trailer of her upcoming movie in a brown pantsuit. Styled by Rhea, the Chloe power suit was teamed with a high-neck crop top. She further upped the ante of her look by pairing it with black boots. Silver rings and bracelets from H Craft Fine Jewellery complemented her outfit.

We think Sonam aced all the looks.