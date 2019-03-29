Sonam Kapoor nails an all-black look in this floor-length gown

Sonam Kapoor seems to be on a roll. The Veere Di Wedding actor has been giving us some major fashion goals with her recent looks. The actor was spotted looking spectacular as she stepped out wearing a black gown by Marmar Halim in Doha. We love the dramatic sleeves and the pockets, but most of the all it is the cut of the floor-length gown, which is cinched at the waist, that has us impressed.

The look was accessorised with a lovely emerald neckpiece and a stunning maang tikka. Hair tied in a neat bun, smokey eyes and a matte lip shade completed the look. She carried a small bag which added to the overall look.

Prior to this, the actor gave us some major fashion goals as she wore a gorgeous elaborate crisp white Danielle Frankel gown. Styled by sister Rhea Kapoor, the outfit that seemed like a shirt dress, was given more structure by the belt. The look was accessorised with stunning earrings from Chopard, and was completed with a messy top knot.

Before this, the actor attended the annual Zee Cine Awards, wearing a lilac satin dress that featured a dramatic cape from Maison Yeya’s collection. The look was rounded out with hair kept loose and and was accessorised with a Jimmy Choo clutch, earrings and rings.

What do you think of her recent look?