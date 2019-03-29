Toggle Menu
Sonam Kapoor nails an all-black look in this floor-length gownhttps://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/fashion/sonam-kapoor-doha-photo-5646815/

Sonam Kapoor nails an all-black look in this floor-length gown

Sonam Kapoor has been giving us some major fashion goals with her looks. She was recently spotted looking spectacular in a gorgeous black gown in Doha.

Sonam Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor Fashion, sonam kapoor chopard Sonam kapoor style, Rhea Kapoor, taffeta ballgown, Celia Kritharioti, Indian express, indian express news,
What do you think of Sonam Kapoor’s look? (Source: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja/Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor seems to be on a roll. The Veere Di Wedding actor has been giving us some major fashion goals with her recent looks. The actor was spotted looking spectacular as she stepped out wearing a black gown by Marmar Halim in Doha. We love the dramatic sleeves and the pockets, but most of the all it is the cut of the floor-length gown, which is cinched at the waist, that has us impressed.

The look was accessorised with a lovely emerald neckpiece and a stunning maang tikka. Hair tied in a neat bun, smokey eyes and a matte lip shade completed the look. She carried a small bag which added to the overall look.

Prior to this, the actor gave us some major fashion goals as she wore a gorgeous elaborate crisp white Danielle Frankel gown. Styled by sister Rhea Kapoor, the outfit that seemed like a shirt dress, was given more structure by the belt. The look was accessorised with stunning earrings from Chopard, and was completed with a messy top knot.

ALSO READ | Sonam Kapoor looks dreamy in this billowy white gown; see pics

Advertising

Before this, the actor attended the annual Zee Cine Awards, wearing a lilac satin dress that featured a dramatic cape from Maison Yeya’s collection. The look was rounded out with hair kept loose and and was accessorised with a Jimmy Choo clutch, earrings and rings.

ALSO READ | Zee Cine Awards 2019: From Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt – who wore what

What do you think of her recent look?

 

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Fashion industry experts say luxury consumers open to sustainability premium
2 Sonam Kapoor looks dreamy in this billowy white gown; see pics
3 Vaani Kapoor or Bhumi Pednekar: Who wore this silver pantsuit better?