Sonam Kapoor or Diana Penty: Who rocked the all-black separates at the airport?

Sonam Kapoor or Diana Penty: Whose look do you prefer? (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sonam Kapoor or Diana Penty: Whose look do you prefer? (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Bollywood has always been the go-to place for many fashion enthusiasts in the country. Be it a party look or a wedding, inspirations are many. And now for casual style, we have the airport looks. However, celebs too end up closely imitating each other at times. Or in some cases, it’s pure coincidence.

This time, we spotted Diana Penty at the airport in all-black separates. She picked a pair of black joggers and teamed it with a matching crop sweatshirt and a checkered handbag. The outfit looked super fun and her cool sunglasses complemented the look perfectly.

Check some of the pictures here.

The Happy Bhag Jayegi actor looked super classy in black overalls. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The Happy Bhag Jayegi actor looked super classy in black overalls. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

