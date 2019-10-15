Sonam Kapoor stuns as showstopper for designer Abhinav Mishra; see pics

Last night, actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja turned heads as she turned showstopper for designer Abhinav Mishra at his first runway presentation titled ‘Mehzabeen’ in New Delhi. The actor looked resplendent in a watermelon pink lehenga with intricate work on it. The look was completed with pink lips and a subtle hint of brown and pink on the eyes, and accessorised with jewellery from AKM Mehrasons Jewellers.

The Veere Di Wedding actor’s lehenga had the sequin detailing heavily focused on the borders while the blouse had a deep neck cut — which is in fashion these days. We like how the overall look was kept subtle with the right amount of bling making it a perfect D-day trousseau.

Check out her outfit below!

A regular stunner when it comes to her fashion sense, Kapoor looked nothing less than ethereal at the event. And it proves yet again that she is a trendsetter when it comes to fashion in Bollywood.

Recently, her impeccable sartorial choices caught everyone’s attention when she stepped out for a cocktail evening with IWC Schaffhausen at Mumbai‘s Soho House wearing a classic three-piece black tuxedo suit from Ralph Lauren. She went for a vest that featured oversized silk lapels, usually found in a men’s tux. The overall look was achieved with a sleek black clutch, with strappy pointy-toe heels adding the finishing touches to her ensemble.

Check out the pictures below.

Sonam Kapoor never ceases to amaze us with her looks! What do you think of her latest look?