Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and more: Best airport looks of the week (Sep 22-Sep 28)

Trust these Bollywood divas to nail every look of theirs. From red carpet appearances to airport fashion, their sartorial choices are almost always sure-footed. This week, too, these celebrities were spotted at the airport, trotting in and out in their finest looks. From traditional to western wear, we got a glimpse of an eclectic choice of clothing which did not disappoint. From Kangana Ranaut to Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Karishma Kapoor, here are some of our favourite airport looks of the week.



Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari looks beyond pretty in this navy blue jumpsuit that she has paired with white sports shoes, a pair of shades and a black signature bag. We love the easy-breezy travel vibe. Of late, the actress has been sporting some interesting looks. This one, in particular, looks extremely comfortable and travel-friendly.

Deepika Padukone

A bonafide icon, Deepika Padukone’s fashion game is not limited to events, as she was spotted acing the airport look earlier this week. Opting for athleisure wear, Padukone teamed black track pants with a matching sports bra from Nike. But what made the look stand out was the golden jacket she teamed the ensemble with. Black shoes, micro sunglasses, multiple neck chains and loose hair completed the look.

She was also spotted in a snazzy jumpsuit uniform at the airport earlier this week — one that she paired with black ankle boots and a pair of shades. And let’s just say, we are in awe of both these looks.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo and family were spotted at the airport after celebrating Kareena Kapoor Khan’s birthday bash. While returning from Pataudi, Kareena opted for a salwar-kurta in a pastel shade. Husband Saif wore a light-brown kurta and white pyjama. This is not the first time, however, that the family has chosen to fly in traditional wear. We love the simplicity of the looks and hope for more such imitable fashion trends in the future.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

After impressing us with the promotional looks of her latest film, The Zoya Factor, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was recently spotted at the airport nailing a print-on-print look. Spotted in a printed black cord set which she teamed with a printed long coat, the actor rounded the look with black footwear, a handbag and sunglasses. Brownie points for that chunky neckpiece that lent a boho-chic vibe to the look.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut, who always has her fashion game on point, often opts for casual, breezy outfits when travelling. And the one type of outfit she often dons is the classic kurta and palazzo set, something she was seen rocking at the airport yet again. Spotted in an Anita Dongre printed suit, the actress kept it classy by teaming the traditional ensemble with a Birkin bag from Hermès, Dior shades and Louis Vuitton footwear. We like how she ditched accessories.

Karishma Kapoor

Trust Lolo to never get it wrong. She was spotted at the airport looking stylish as ever in an LBD that she wore under a short grey coat. She completed the look with a pair of white sneakers, sunnies and a black signature bag. We are thoroughly impressed with this ensemble. It is everything chic, suave, sharp and stylish. More of this, please!