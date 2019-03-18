Sonam Kapoor cuts a pretty picture in this taffeta ballgown

The recently concluded ‘Hello! Hall of Fame Awards 2019’ was a star-studded affair with the likes of Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal and others making an appearance. And while many impressed us with their sartorial choices, it was Sonam Kapoor Ahuja who got our attention.

Advertising

Dressed in a beautiful colour-block gown by Greek designer Celia Kritharioti from her Spring 2019 collection, the actor stole the show. The floor-length pink and neon coloured noodle strap tafetta outfit looked easy-breezy, teamed with a beautiful pair of heart-shaped blue sapphire earrings from Zoya Jewels.

We even like her dramatic eye make-up by Arti Nayar and Hiral Bhatia. Talk about colouring someone pretty!

Prior to this, the Veere Di Wedding actor was seen turning heads in a gorgeous ensemble by designer Stephane Rolland. A neat hairdo with a beaded hair band, and bold red lips added some balance to her look.