Sonam Kapoor celebrates Anand Ahuja’s birthday; the duo makes for a stylish pair

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja give couple style goals. (Source: sonamkapoor/Instagram) Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja give couple style goals. (Source: sonamkapoor/Instagram)

Anand S Ahuja, who recently turned a year older celebrated his birthday with wife Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. For the occasion, Sonam got a lovely cake that emphasised her husband’s love for basketball. Sonam posted a series of photos of herself and Anand on Instagram saying, “To the love of my life and the kindest gentlest soul I know, a very very happy birthday! You make my world better and I’m so blessed you were born today. “We are each of us angels with only one wing, and we can only fly by embracing one another.” Luciano De Crescenzo”.

In the first picture, the actor is seen wearing a printed outfit that she layered with a black longline coat. Meanwhile, her husband is seen looking dapper in a pair of grey trousers, worn with a white shirt and a black jacket. He further layered it with a blue-hued blazer that added a tinge of elegance to his look. In the second picture, the duo is dressed in all-black outfits and over-sized sunnies.

Sonam’s brother Harshvardhan Kapoor too posted a picture of the duo, wherein Sonam is seen wearing a black long skirt teamed with an over-sized white sweatshirt and a beige jacket. Meanwhile, Anand is seen in black jeans, a matching sweater and jacket.

Talking about birthday celebrations, even Sonam’s sister Rhea Kapoor took Anand’s love for sneakers to the next level by gifting him an enormous sneaker made of flowers.

Rhea posted a picture of her gift on Instagram and captioned it: “Happy almost birthday @anandahuja I didn’t know what shoe you really wanted so we just made you one we were sure you didn’t have! Love you, mean it! #brotherinlawgoals #flowergoals. Thank you to my doll @ranipinklove for dealing with my nutty ideas and making them come to life.”

